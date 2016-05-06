Russian army sappers work at the historic part of Palmyra, Syria, in this handout photo released by Russian Ministry of Defence on April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Handout via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a video conference ahead of a classical music concert by Russia's Mariinsky Theatre orchestra in the Syria's ancient city of Palmyra, at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, May 5, 2016. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters

Conductor Valery Gergiev receives flowers at the end of a performance by Russia's Mariinsky Theatre at the amphitheatre of the Syrian city of Palmyra is seen in this still image taken from video May 5, 2016. Russian Pool via Reuters TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Violinist Pavel Miliyukov performs on stage at the amphitheatre of the Syrian city of Palmyra in this still image taken from video May 5, 2016. Russian Pool via Reuters TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

An aerial view as Russia's Mariinsky Theatre performs at the amphitheatre of the Syrian city of Palmyra is seen in this still image taken from video May 5, 2016. Russian Pool via Reuters TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Russia's Mariinsky Theatre performs at the amphitheatre of the Syrian city of Palmyra in this still image taken from video May 5, 2016. Russian Pool via Reuters TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Russia's Mariinsky Theater performs at the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

SOCHI, Russia Russia's Mariinsky Theatre staged a surprise concert in the amphitheatre of the Syrian city of Palmyra on Thursday, in what looked like an attempt by the Kremlin to win hearts and minds and remind the world of its role in the city's recapture.

The concert, held just over a month after Russian air strikes helped push Islamic State militants out of Palmyra, saw Valery Gergiev, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin, conduct the Mariinsky orchestra.

Sergei Roldugin, a cellist friend of Putin's named in the Panama Paper leaks as owning a network of offshore firms that have handled billions of dollars, also performed. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Putin, addressing the audience by video link from his Russian Black Sea residence of Sochi, called terrorism a contagion the world needed to rid itself of and said the fact the concert was taking place at all was "surprising".

"Today's action involved major inconvenience and dangers for everyone, being in a country at war close to where hostilities are still ongoing. That has demanded great strength and personal courage from you all. Thank you very much," said Putin.

Gergiev, a longtime Putin supporter, described the concert as a protest against the barbarism and violence exhibited by Islamic State militants who had destroyed parts of Palmyra and used the city's Roman amphitheatre to execute prisoners.

The event was made public just hours before it began. Russian and Syrian military personnel as well as locals could be seen in the audience.

Russian special forces called in air strikes in March to help the Syrian government retake the city and Russian engineers later demined the historic part of Palmyra. Moscow has said its experts are ready to help restore the city, a UNESCO world heritage site.

Thursday's concert had echoes of a performance conducted by Gergiev in August 2008, when the Mariinsky performed in front of the bombed-out parliament of the self-proclaimed Republic of South Ossetia after Russian forces defeated the Georgian army in a short war over the territory.

(Additional reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Roche)