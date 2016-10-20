Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference following the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in the western state of Goa, India, October 16, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

BERLIN Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during talks on Wednesday with French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Moscow proposed to speed up adoption of a new constitution in Syria to facilitate future elections.

He also said that Russia was ready to extend a pause in air strikes in Syria after Russian and Syrian government air forces took a break in hitting targets on Tuesday in the city of Aleppo.

