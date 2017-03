Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks to the media during a visit to northern Cyprus, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ANKARA Turkey has discussed possible measures against Russia and will impose sanctions if needed, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday, but added that Ankara remains open to talks with Moscow.

Russia has hit Turkey with a raft of sanctions after the Turkish air force shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian-Turkish border last month. Davutoglu made the comments to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament.

