STOCKHOLM Swedish government said on Thursday the Nordic country will send armed forces to Iraq to support the operations against Islamic State fighters after a request from the Iraqi government

The government said 35 Swedish troops would be sent to form part of the international forces in northern Iraq, helping to train Iraqi forces who are battling the insurgents.

"Cooperation against terrorism is the key to success. Sweden will continue to support to these common efforts", Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom and Minister of Defence Peter Hultqvist said in a signed article in daily Dagens Nyheter.

The two ministers also said that if the situation in Iraq were to worsen, the Swedish contingent in the country might be expanded to 120 soldiers.

