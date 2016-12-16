BEIRUT Private cars left Aleppo along with convoys of buses evacuating rebel fighters and civilians from the Syrian city on Friday, a rebel official, a monitoring group and an official on the government side said.

"People with their own cars were allowed to leave along with the buses today," said Zakaria Malahifji, a Turkey-based official in the Fastaqim rebel group.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said cars were leaving the city as efforts to complete the evacuation of thousands from the last rebel-held parts of Aleppo appeared to accelerate.

An official on the Syrian government side involved in overseeing the evacuations confirmed the reports.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Gareth Jones)