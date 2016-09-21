UNITED NATIONS Russia's foreign minister on Wednesday called for a "thorough and impartial investigation" into an attack on a humanitarian convoy in Syria on Monday.

Sergei Lavrov told a United Nations Security Council briefing on Syria that a ceasefire brokered with the United States on Sept. 9 would only work if there was a comprehensive approach with simultaneous steps taken by all parties involved in the war. "Otherwise nothing will happen. There will not be any unilateral pauses."

(Reporting by John Irish, Yara Bayoumy and Michelle Nichols and Denis Dyomkin; editing by Grant McCool)