RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday Russia's involvement in Syria is testament to the Syrian government's weakness and that it would be smarter for Russian President Vladimir Putin to help broker a political transition in Syria.

"You send in your army when the horse you're backing isn't effective," Obama told reporters at the end of a California summit with Southeast Asian leaders.

Russia and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have made "initial advances," but three-quarters of the country is out of their control, Obama said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)