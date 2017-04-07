Shayrat Airfield in Homs, Syria is seen in this DigitalGlobe satellite image on February 18, 2017 and released by the U.S. Defense Department on April 6, 2017 after announcing U.S. forces conducted a cruise missile strike against the Syrian Air Force airfield. ... REUTERS

BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least four Syrian soldiers including a senior officer were killed in a U.S. missile attack that had almost completely destroyed a Syrian airbase near Homs city.

The Syrian military could not immediately be reached for comment on the report by the British-based group, which said its report was based on its own sources. The Observatory said dozens of members of the Syrian military had been wounded in the attack.

The Observatory said Sukhoi 22, Sukhoi 24, and Mig 23 warplanes had operated from the base. It said the officer killed was a general.

