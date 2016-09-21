Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon during the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed on Wednesday a U.S. demand that Syria and Russia ground all aircraft in northern Syria after the bombing of a humanitarian convoy threatened a precarious ceasefire.

In an interview with NBC News, Rouhani said stopping the flights would help Islamic State and the Nusra Front, two Islamist groups fighting the Iran-allied Syrian government. "They must be kept under pressure," Rouhani said. "If we ground planes it would 100 percent benefit them."

