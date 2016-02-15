South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
ISTANBUL A Turkish soldier was killed on Sunday evening after Turkey's security forces clashed with a group at the Syrian border seeking to enter Turkey illegally, the armed forces said in a statement.
The Turkish military, which regularly detains people seeking to cross illegally back and forth across the Syrian border, said in its statement on Monday the clash occurred in the Yayladagi area of Hatay province at 7:15 p.m. (1715 GMT).
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
BERLIN A German judge authorised on Thursday the arrest of a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained after an attack on a bus carrying players of a soccer team, and prosecutors said they believed he was a member of Islamic State.