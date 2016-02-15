ISTANBUL A Turkish soldier was killed on Sunday evening after Turkey's security forces clashed with a group at the Syrian border seeking to enter Turkey illegally, the armed forces said in a statement.

The Turkish military, which regularly detains people seeking to cross illegally back and forth across the Syrian border, said in its statement on Monday the clash occurred in the Yayladagi area of Hatay province at 7:15 p.m. (1715 GMT).

