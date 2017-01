ANKARA Turkey will not accept the creation of a new Kurdish entity inside Syria and the territorial integrity of the country must be maintained, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Yildirim also said a joint solution must be found to end the crisis in Syria.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Patrick Markey)