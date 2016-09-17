BEIRUT At least 80 Syrian soldiers were killed in a U.S.-led coalition air strike at an army position near Deir al-Zor airport on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group said, citing a source at the airport.

Russian jets had been bombing in the same area at the same time, the Observatory said. The source at the airport said the air strike had paved the way for Islamic State fighters to overrun the position at Jebel Tharda, the Observatory said.

It said earlier that only 30 soldiers had been killed, citing the same source.

