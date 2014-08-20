JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Israel's military campaign in Gaza may be an extended operation and he accused the territory's Hamas rulers of using "savagery" against civilians just like Islamic State militants in Iraq.

At a news conference in Tel Aviv, the Israeli premier said the Gaza war launched on July 8 "will be a continued campaign" aimed at restoring "calm and safety" to Israeli citizens.

Netanyahu said, however, that he saw a "new diplomatic horizon" ahead for Israel in the region, alluding to possible diplomacy with Palestinians ahead once the war was over.

