MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the escalation of the political situation in Moldova with his security council on Friday, RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The discussion comes after protests in the Moldova's capital against the hasty appointment of a new prime minister on Thursday.

