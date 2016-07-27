HOCKENHEIM, Germany Rio Haryanto will race in this weekend’s German Formula One Grand Prix, the Indonesian said in a statement issued by his Manor team on Wednesday.

Haryanto, Indonesia’s first Formula One driver, has a contract with Manor for the full season but the funding his sponsors have committed only guaranteed his drive up to last Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

"The team have been very supportive and also the fans, so I’m really happy that I will be racing here," Haryanto said in a Q&A, previewing engine-supplier Mercedes’ home race.

"I intend to put all the speculation regarding my future to one side and concentrate on the racing here in Hockenheim."

It is still unclear whether the 23-year-old Haryanto will see out the season. He indicated that negotiations to secure him the seat for the remainder of the year were still ongoing.

“We’re working as hard as possible on the future behind the scenes, but that’s where I want to keep that side of things for this weekend,” he said.

Haryanto's main sponsor is state-owned oil company Pertamina, which has contributed five million euros ($5.53 million) towards the funding needed to secure his seat at the sport's smallest team.

Indonesian media reports have put the total needed at 15 million euros.

