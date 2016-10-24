AUSTIN, Texas Team by team analysis of Sunday's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)

Hamilton's 50th career win in F1, seventh of the season, fifth in the United States and fourth in Austin in five years. He started on pole position, the win reducing Rosberg's lead to 26 points with three races remaining. Rosberg dropped to third on lap one but regained second thanks to pitstops and a virtual safety car. Mercedes have now had five one-twos in 2016.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 3, Max Verstappen retired)

Ricciardo's seventh podium of the season allowed Red Bull to extend their lead over Ferrari to 53 points. Verstappen pressed Rosberg early on but retired with a gearbox problem, triggering a virtual safety car that played against Ricciardo's strategy.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 4, Kimi Raikkonen retired)

Vettel has now gone four races without a podium but overtook Raikkonen in the standings and also recorded the fastest lap. Raikkonen retired after a bungled pitstop, stopping at the end of the pitlane after leaving before the tyre change was completed.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 8, Nico Hulkenberg retired)

Hulkenberg was caught in a collision with Williams' Bottas and Vettel at the start, pitted and retired. Perez was also hit from behind by Toro Rosso's Kvyat, who was penalised by stewards, but battled back.

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 7, Valtteri Bottas 16)

Massa's best result since Russia in May (round four) helped Williams close the gap to Force India by two points. Bottas suffered a puncture in the clash with Hulkenberg and pitted. Massa also had a late puncture after colliding with McLaren's Alonso as the Spaniard overtook.

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 5, Jenson Button 9)

McLaren's second double points finish in three races testified to their progress. Alonso had his best result since Monaco, where he was also fifth. The race marked 50 years since McLaren boss Ron Dennis first attended a grand prix as a Cooper mechanic in Mexico.

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 6, Daniil Kvyat 11)

Sainz matched his best result of the year. Kvyat was handed a 10-second penalty for the Perez collision.

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 10, Esteban Gutierrez retired)

Haas made their home debut as the first U.S. F1 team to compete in America in 30 years. Grosjean has scored all the points, but had not done so in the previous eight races. Gutierrez retired with a brake disc problem.

RENAULT (Kevin Magnussen 12, Jolyon Palmer 13)

Magnussen was given a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. The drivers had split strategies, with Magnussen on three stops and Palmer two. Palmer made a slow start but was then quicker than the Dane.

MANOR (Pascal Wehrlein 17, Esteban Ocon 18)

The drivers spent much of the race battling each other.

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 14, Felipe Nasr 15)

Still no points for the Swiss team, the only ones yet to score this season. Ericsson gained three places at the start and executed a one-stop strategy. Nasr battled with Bottas.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ian Ransom)