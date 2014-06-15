Audi team mechanics celebrate in the stands after France's Benoit Treluyer driving his Audi R18 e-tron Quattro number 2 crossed the finish line to win the Le Mans 24-hour sportscar race in Le Mans central France, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Audi won the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race for the 13th time on Sunday in a one-two finish after a battle through the night with the factory Porsche and Toyota teams.

Switzerland's Marcel Fassler, Frenchman Benoit Treluyer and Germany's Andre Lotterer took the victory in the number two car ahead of the number one driven by Denmark's Tom Kristensen, Spaniard Marc Gene and Brazilian Lucas Di Grassi.

Toyota took third place with Britain's Anthony Davidson, Frenchman Nicolas Lapierre and Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi.

Kristensen had been chasing a record-extending 10th Le Mans victory after his triumph last year.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)