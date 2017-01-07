Dakar Rally - 2017 Paraguay-Bolivia-Argentina Dakar rally - 39th Dakar Edition - Fifth stage from Tupiza to Oruro, Bolivia 06/01/17. Mohammed Abu-Issa of Qatar drives his Mini with his copilot Xavier Panseri. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The sixth stage of the Dakar Rally was cancelled on Saturday due to extreme weather conditions in Bolivia, with competitors heading for a rest day in La Paz before resuming the race on Monday.

Scouts sent out by organisers to check the 786km stage from the mining town of Oruro to La Paz reported steadily deteriorating terrain.

Friday's fifth stage had already been cut short due to bad weather, with Britain's Sam Sunderland leading the motorcycle standings on a KTM and French Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel on top in the car category.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)