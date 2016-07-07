Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered Moscow her "outstretched hand for dialogue" on Thursday, a day before NATO leaders meet in Warsaw to cement a new deterrent against what they see as an emboldened Russia.
Germany, which helped ease the Cold War with its 'Ostpolitik', or rapprochement with Communist states in eastern Europe, wants a constructive relationship between Russia and NATO, Merkel said.
"This means deterrence and dialogue, the clear commitment to solidarity with our partners in the alliance .. and an outstretched hand for dialogue," she told parliament.
The two-day NATO summit in Warsaw will be dominated by the alliance's response to Russia and a conflict in eastern Ukraine that the West accuses Moscow of fomenting at a cost of more than 9,000 lives. The conflict has led to Western imposition of economic sanctions on Russia and countermeasures by Moscow.
Russia says it is the alliance, not Moscow, that is increasing the risks of a broader conflict in Europe, citing NATO's biggest modernisation since the Cold War and a U.S. missile defence shield as reasons to be worried.
The United States wants to hand over command and control of the missile shield to NATO at Warsaw. Merkel said the system, which is part of the U.S. response to protect against Iranian missiles, was positioned purely defensively.
"It is not directed against Russia," she said to some heckling from opposition lawmakers. "It does not influence the strategic balance between NATO and Russia."
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.