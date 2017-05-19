Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
NEW YORK Three people were in critical condition on Friday after a driver plowed into pedestrians a day earlier in Times Square, killing a young woman and injuring 20 others, police said.
One of the three, a 38-year-old woman from Canada, was in very critical condition, Chief of Manhattan South Detectives Bill Aubry told a news conference. Aubry said results of drug tests on the driver were expected in the next few days.
BEIRUT The United States and Iran have flexed their military muscles in unprecedented ways in Syria to deter attacks on their allies and interests, with Russia warning Washington on Monday it would treat any U.S.-led coalition planes in its area of operations as potential targets after the U.S. military downed a Syrian jet.
LONDON The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police said on Monday, as the government tried to show it was improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public.