NEW YORK Three people were in critical condition on Friday after a driver plowed into pedestrians a day earlier in Times Square, killing a young woman and injuring 20 others, police said.

One of the three, a 38-year-old woman from Canada, was in very critical condition, Chief of Manhattan South Detectives Bill Aubry told a news conference. Aubry said results of drug tests on the driver were expected in the next few days.

(This story refiles to fix spelling of detective's name to Aubry, instead of Aubrey in 2nd paragraph.)

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)