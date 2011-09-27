The laureate of the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize, arguably the world's most prestigious honour, will be announced on October 7.

Ninety Nobel peace prizes have been awarded since 1901, to 97 individuals and 23 organisations.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has won the prize three times and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees twice.

Following are the last 10 winners:

2010 - Liu Xiaobo, "for his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China" since 1989.

2009 - U.S. President Barack Obama, for efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.

2008 - Former Finnish president Martti Ahtisaari, for working for peace in places from Namibia to Kosovo.

2007 - Former U.S. vice-president Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, for raising awareness of the risks of climate change.

2006 - Bangladeshi economics professor Muhammad Yunus and Bangladesh's Grameen Bank, for work to end poverty through "microfinance".

2005 - The International Atomic Energy Agency and its head Mohamed ElBaradei, for fighting the spread of nuclear weapons.

2004 - Kenyan environmentalist Wangari Maathai, for her movement promoting the planting of tens of millions of trees.

2003 - Iranian human rights lawyer Shirin Ebadi, for her work in defending human rights and promoting democracy in Iran.

2002 - Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, for years of work helping to solve conflicts in places ranging from the Middle East to North Korea, Haiti and Eritrea.

2001 - The United Nations and Secretary-General Kofi Annan, for working for a more peaceful world by tackling challenges ranging from poverty to terrorism.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit and Oslo Newsroom)