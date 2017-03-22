SEOUL South Korea believes a North Korean missile launch on Wednesday did not go off normally, the South Korean defence ministry said, adding it was conducting analysis for further details.

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported North Korea may have launched several missiles from an area on its east coast, citing a Japanese government source.

The launch may have failed, Japan's Kyodo news agency said.

