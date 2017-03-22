Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
SEOUL South Korea believes a North Korean missile launch on Wednesday did not go off normally, the South Korean defence ministry said, adding it was conducting analysis for further details.
Japan's Kyodo news agency reported North Korea may have launched several missiles from an area on its east coast, citing a Japanese government source.
The launch may have failed, Japan's Kyodo news agency said.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.