Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Wednesday at the request of the United States and Japan to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch.
North Korea fired a submarine-launched missile on Wednesday that flew more than 310 miles (500 km) toward Japan, an indication of improving technological capability for the isolated North Asian country that has conducted a series of missile launches in defiance of U.N. sanctions.
Deputy Russian U.N. Ambassador Petr Iliichev said "the Americans promised to circulate a press statement" on the issue but he had not seen a draft yet.
The Security Council was unable to condemn the launch of a missile by North Korea earlier this month that landed near Japan because China wanted the statement to also oppose the planned deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defence system in South Korea.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon found the launch "deeply troubling," and urged North Korea to de-escalate the situation and return to talks on denuclearisation, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque and was charged with the premeditated murder of six people, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.