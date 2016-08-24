North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 24, 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS.

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Wednesday at the request of the United States and Japan to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch.

North Korea fired a submarine-launched missile on Wednesday that flew more than 310 miles (500 km) toward Japan, an indication of improving technological capability for the isolated North Asian country that has conducted a series of missile launches in defiance of U.N. sanctions.

Deputy Russian U.N. Ambassador Petr Iliichev said "the Americans promised to circulate a press statement" on the issue but he had not seen a draft yet.

The Security Council was unable to condemn the launch of a missile by North Korea earlier this month that landed near Japan because China wanted the statement to also oppose the planned deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defence system in South Korea.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon found the launch "deeply troubling," and urged North Korea to de-escalate the situation and return to talks on denuclearisation, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by G Crosse and Tom Brown)