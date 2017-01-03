WASHINGTON The United States has no indication that North Korea's nuclear capabilities have changed, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday, two days after North Korea said it was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"I'm not aware that that assessment has changed," Earnest told reporters when asked about comments made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday. "If it has changed it's something that will come from the intelligence community."

