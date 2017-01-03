May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
WASHINGTON The United States has no indication that North Korea's nuclear capabilities have changed, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday, two days after North Korea said it was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.
"I'm not aware that that assessment has changed," Earnest told reporters when asked about comments made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday. "If it has changed it's something that will come from the intelligence community."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.