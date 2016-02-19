The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is seen at the company's plant in Hueninge, France January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Novartis NOVN.VX received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an investigational treatment for newly-diagnosed FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukaemia, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

Patients who received PKC412, also called midostaurin, combined with standard induction and consolidation chemotherapy experienced what Novartis called "a significant improvement in overall survival".

With the announcement, Novartis's drug discovery programme keeps pace with crosstown rival Roche, ROG.VX which this week won FDA breakthrough therapy designation for its ocrelizumab investigational therapy for primary progressive multiple sclerosis.​

(Reporting by John Miller)