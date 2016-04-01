WASHINGTON/ANKARAU.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Turkey's security during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, while also discussing both countries' efforts to fight Islamic State, the White House said.

"The president extended condolences to President Erdogan on behalf of the American people for those killed and injured in today’s terrorist attack in Diyarbakir, and reaffirmed the support of the United States for Turkey’s security and our mutual struggle against terrorism," the White House said.

"The leaders also discussed how to advance our shared effort to degrade and destroy ISIL," it said, using an acronym for Islamic State.

In a statement on Friday, Turkey's presidential office said the two NATO leaders discussed cooperation on resolving the refugee crisis and how partners in the fight against Islamic State can ramp up their efforts.

