WASHINGTON President Barack Obama plans to visit the West Bank and Jordan as part of an upcoming trip to the Middle East, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier, Carney confirmed Obama would travel to Israel in the spring, his first trip to the Jewish state since taking office, but dates for the trip were not released. Obama will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian and Jordanian leaders during the tour, Carney said.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler)