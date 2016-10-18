Bob Dudley, CEO of BP gas company, speaks during an interview at the Argentina Business and Investment Forum 2016, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

LONDON BP chief executive Bob Dudley expects oil to trade at $50-$60 a barrel next year, he said on Tuesday, adding that his company would break even at prices slightly below $55.

"Last year we said we needed to balance at $60 and we had a job to get it there ... Next year we will be able to balance south of $55," he told the Oil & Money annual conference.

He also said he does not see production rising fast in Iraq next year and that there is still no clarity on new contracts in Iran.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Goodman)