Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh attends an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Tehran November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

DUBAI Iran's oil industry will need $200 billion of investment to help it develop in the coming years, mostly from outside the country, the oil minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"We need $200 billion of investment ... to reach our development goals," Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the Shana news agency.

"We will receive $15-20 billion from the National Development Fund, but internal resources are not enough for our needs," he added.

