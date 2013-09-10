Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
BUENOS AIRES Factbox on Thomas Bach, who was elected on Tuesday as the ninth president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Born in Germany on December 29, 1953.
Played football and tennis and was a champion fencer, winning numerous national and international titles. In 1976, he won a gold medal in the team foil at the Montreal Olympics. A year later, he was a member of the German team who won the world championship in Buenos Aires.
A lawyer by profession, Bach worked as an executive at the sportswear manufacturer adidas. He is currently chairman of the board of the Michael Weinig AG Company and various other company boards as well as president of the Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
He joined the IOC in 1991 and served on a range of commissions, including press, marketing, judicial and sport and the law.
He was elected to the IOC Executive Board in 2000 then again in 2006. He is also the head of the German Olympic Committee.
Before being elected as IOC president, he was one four vice-presidents.
An influential member, Bach was regarded as the overwhelming favourite to succeed Jacques Rogge as ninth IOC president, and the first from Germany.
The motto in his 14-page manifesto was "unity in diversity". He called for more debate on how the IOC selects sports for the Olympics programme and greater transparency.
Bach has also asked for a review of the Youth Olympics and the requirement that IOC members should retire at 70 and has also been an advocate for creating an Olympic television network.
ROME Napoli will need to stay focussed and avoid distractions if they are to have any chance of clawing back their two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, second leg on Tuesday.
Underdog Tony Bellew stopped former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye in the 11th round of their thrilling clash at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.