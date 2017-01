SEOUL South Korea's 2010 Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna helped unveil a set of commemorative coins for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games on Thursday.

The coins feature winter sports, such as South Korea's traditional "Gorosoi ski" on a 30,000 won(20.6872 pounds) gold coin, and short track speed skating, ski jumping, and luge on the 20,000 won silver coins.

They will go on sale from Monday.

(Reporting by Kim Daewoung; Editing by Patrick Johnston)