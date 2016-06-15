Southampton sign Italy forward Gabbiadini from Napoli
LONDON Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini has joined Southampton from Serie A side Napoli after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Work restarted on the Olympic beach volleyball arena on Wednesday, four days after it was halted because of a missing permit, officials in host city Rio de Janeiro said.
Construction on the temporary structure ground to a halt on Saturday but resumed after new paperwork was filed, according to the city's Environment Secretariat.
Although the environmental licenses are still being reviewed, officials guaranteed the venue on Rio's Copacabana beach will be finished in time for the start of South America's first Olympic Games on Aug. 5.
LONDON Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
LONDON The coaches are doing all they can to deny it, and in France's case they have a strong case, but for rugby aficionados around the world the Six Nations championship will double up as a high-octane trial for the British and Irish Lions.