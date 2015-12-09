British water and environmental services utility Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) said on Wednesday that it had appointed Christopher Loughlin as group chief executive effective Jan. 1.

Loughlin, currently CEO of its South West Water unit, was promoted to the newly created position after a review of the company's corporate structure, Pennon said.

Stephen Bird, chief operating officer of South West Water, has been appointed managing director of the unit, which provides water and wastewater services for Devon, Cornwall and parts of Dorset and Somerset.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)