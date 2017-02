An electoral sign of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of 'Peruanos Por El Kambio' party is seen in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, June 3, 2016. The sign reads 'I am committed to you'. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A combination photo shows Peru's presidential candidates (L-R) Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Keiko Fujimori attending election rallies in Lima and Huacho, May 3 and June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Peruvian shamans with posters of presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski perform a ritual of predictions prior to elections in Lima, Peru, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski held a razor-thin lead over Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of a jailed former president, in an Ipsos poll seen by Reuters a day before Sunday's election.

Kuczynski had 50.4 percent of valid votes in a mock voting exercise Ipsos conducted on Saturday, compared to Fujimori's 49.6 percent. The two are statistically tied as the poll had a 1.8 percentage point margin of error.

