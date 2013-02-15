Paul Nicklen of Canada, a photographer working for the National Geographic magazine, has won the first prize in the Nature Stories category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with the series 'Emperor Penguins'. REUTERS/Paul Nicklen/National Geographic/World Press Photo/Handout

Christian Ziegler of Germany has won the first prize in the Nature Single category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with this picture of an endangered Southern Cassowary feeding on the fruit of the Blue Quandang tree in Black Mountain Road, taken on November 16, 2012 and distributed by the World Press Photo Foundation February 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Christian Ziegler/World Press Photo/Handout

Stephan Vanfleteren of Belgium, a Panos photographer working for Mercy Ships/De Standaard, has won the first prize in the People - Staged Portraits Stories category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with the series 'People of Mercy, Guinea'. REUTERS/Stephan Vanfleteren/Panos/World Press Photo/Handout

Stefen Chow of Malaysia, a photographer working for Smithsonian magazine, has won the second prize in the People - Staged Portraits Single category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with this picture of Ai Weiwei in Beijing taken on February 6, 2012 and distributed by the World Press Photo Foundation February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefen Chow/Smithsonian magazine/World Press Photo/Handout

Ananda van der Pluijm of Netherlands has won the third prize in the People - Observed Portraits Stories category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with the series 'Martin'. REUTERS/Ananda van der Plujim/World Press Photo/Handout

Ilona Szwarc of Poland, a photographer working for Redux Images, has won the third prize in the People - Observed Portraits Single category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with this picture of Kayla posing with her lookalike doll in front of a portrait of her ancestors in Boston, Massachusetts, taken on February 19, 2012 and distributed by the World Press Photo Foundation February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ilona Szwarc/Redux Images/World Press Photo/Handout

Fausto Podavini of Italy has won the first prize in the Daily Life Stories category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with the series 'Mirella'. The picture shows Mirella taking care of her husband Luigi, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, in Rome, taken on June 1, 2010 and distributed by the World Press Photo Foundation February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fausto Podavini/World Press Photo/Handout

Maika Elan of Vietnam, a photographer working for Management of StoryTellers MoST, has won the first prize in the Contemporary Issues Stories category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with the series 'The Pink Choice, Vietnam'. REUTERS/Maika Elan/MoST/World Press Photo/Handout

Jan Grarup of Denmark, a photographer working for Laif Agency, has won the first prize in the Sports Features Stories category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with the series 'Women's Basketball, Mogadishu, Somalia'. REUTERS/Jan Grarup/Laif/World Press Photo/Handout

Micah Albert of the U.S., a photographer working for Redux Images, has won the first prize in the Contemporary Issues Single category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with this picture of a woman pausing in the rain as she works as a trash picker at a 30-acre dump in Nairobi, taken on April 3, 2012 and distributed by the World Press Photo Foundation February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Micah Albert/Redux Images/Handout

Sergei Ilnitsky of Russia, a photographer working for the European Pressphoto Agency, has won the second prize in the Sports Action Stories category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with the series 'The Golden Touch - Fencing at the Olympics'. The picture shows Alaaeldin Abouelkassem of Egypt (top) in action against Peter Joppich of Germany during their Men's Foil Individual Round 16 at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, taken on July 31, 2012 and distributed by the World Press Photo Foundation February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/European Pressphoto Agency/World Press Photo/Handout

Chen Wei Seng of Malaysia has won the first prize in the Sports Action Single category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with this picture of a jockey showing relief and joy at the end of a dangerous run across rice fields during the Pacu Jawi bull race in Batu Sangkar, West Sumatra, taken on February 12, 2012 and distributed by the World Press Photo Foundation February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chen Wei Seng/World Press Photo/Handout

Daniel Berehulak of Australia, a photographer working for Getty Images, has won the third prize in the General News Stories category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with the series 'Japan after the wave'. REUTERS/Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images/World Press Photo/Handout

Fabio Bucciarelli of Italy, a photographer working for the Agence France-Presse, has won the second prize in the Spot News Stories category of the World Press Photo Contest 2013 with the series 'Battle to death'. REUTERS/Fabio Bucciarelli/Agence France-Presse/World Press Photo/Handout

AMSTERDAM A photograph of two dead children, who were killed in an Israeli missile strike on Gaza City, won the top World Press Photo prize on Friday for Swedish photographer Paul Hansen of newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

The photograph shows a group of men bearing the bodies of two-year-old Suhaib Hijazi and her brother Muhammad, 3, as they were taken to the mosque for a burial ceremony.

"The strength of the picture lies in the way it contrasts the anger and sorrow of the adults with the innocence of the children," Mayu Mohanna, a member of the jury, said of the photograph which was named World Press Photo of the Year 2012.

Ammar Awad of Reuters received an honourable mention in the General News single category for his photograph "Israeli Border Police Pepper spray Palestinian Protester".

