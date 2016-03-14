The wreckage of the Polish Tupolev Tu-154M presidential aircraft is seen at the airport in Smolensk October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW The chief spokesman of the Russian state agency that investigates crime on Monday described as ridiculous and silly comments by Poland's defence minister that foul play caused the 2010 plane crash that killed the then Polish president.

Vladimir Markin, spokesman for Russia's Investigative Committee, posted on Twitter a link to an article about the defence minister's comments and attached the accompanying comment: "An unexpected front-runner has emerged in the contest for the most ridiculous and silly statements."

The Polish minister, Antoni Macierewicz, said the 2010 crash in Smolensk, western Russia - in which 96 people were killed including president Lech Kaczynski - "was aimed at depriving Poland of the leadership who led our nation towards independence."

A previous Polish official inquiry concluded an error by the Polish pilots caused the crash.

