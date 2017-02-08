WARSAW Poland will respond to EU concerns about the rule of law around Feb. 20, Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Wednesday.

The European Commission gave Poland two months from December to implement measures to protect the powers of the Constitutional Court, after a series of new appointments and reforms appeared to weaken its independence.

"We will present very detailed information on what the legislative process looks like in Poland when it comes to the Constitutional Court," Waszczykowski told news website Onet.pl.

The EU could in theory freeze Poland's voting rights in the European Union and freeze funds if the government does not allay its concerns.

Tensions between Warsaw and Brussels have grown steadily since the Law and Justice (PiS) party won elections in 2015.

