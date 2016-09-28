Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo arrives for the European Union summit- the first one since Britain voted to quit- in Bratislava, Slovakia, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

WARSAW Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo will announce changes to her conservative cabinet around 3 p.m. local time (1600 British time) on Wednesday, the state news agency PAP quoted a government spokesman saying.

Szydlo unexpectedly said last Friday that she would introduce personnel changes in the government, without giving details.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Justyna Pawlak)