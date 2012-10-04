LISBON Portugal's government easily defeated a no-confidence motion on Thursday though it was on the defensive in the face of sharp criticism of new tax hikes, warning that abandoning austerity would lead to the country's exit from the euro zone.

The government announced sweeping tax hikes on Wednesday to meet the fiscal goals of its 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout, tightening an austerity drive that has already sent the country into its worst recession since the 1970s.

Opposition deputies labelled the tax hikes "daylight robbery", accusing the centre-right administration, which holds a comfortable majority in parliament, of failing on all its promises to the Portuguese and insisting on a flawed austerity recipe concocted by its lenders.

The main opposition Socialists abstained in the confidence vote, which was proposed by two small leftist parties, but joined in the chorus of criticism, calling the tax hikes "an attack and destruction of the middle class in our country".

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said alternatives like abandoning the bailout pact and restructuring the country's debt, as advocated by the left-wing parties who had fielded the no-confidence motion, would lead Portugal out of the euro.

"That would represent renouncement of being a developed economy ... Their solution is incompatible with our presence in the European Union and the single currency union," he told the house.

"We need to proceed with the adjustment ... Had our policy not been up to the task, lenders would not have given us more time" to meet bailout targets, he said. EU and IMF lenders agreed last month to give Portugal more time to meet its budget deficit targets, easing the goals for this year and next.

He said spending cuts carried out by the government were "unprecedented in the history of Portugal's democracy".

Passos Coelho also said Portugal's tentative return to bond markets on Wednesday via a swap operation similar to those carried out by fellow bailout recipient Ireland showed government policies were working and credible.

Portugal faces growing challenges as the previous cross-party political consensus behind the austerity programme was shattered last month by the largest wave of protests seen in the country since the bailout.

That forced the government to retreat on a controversial plan to raise social security taxes for workers and lower them for companies. Instead, the government unveiled sweeping tax hikes for next year on Wednesday.

Analysts expect further strife following the alternative new tax plan but say the government is unlikely to back off again as opposition will not be as strong as for the social security tax increase, which was rejected by business leaders, unions and politicians.

