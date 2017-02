A can of Old Bay Seasoning, one of the premier brands of spices manufactured by McCormick & Co. is seen in this illustration taken in Adelphi, Maryland March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

LONDON Premier Foods (PFD.L) said it will hold meetings with its suitor McCormick (MKC.N), after the U.S. spice maker raised its takeover proposal for the second time.

Premier Foods said on Wednesday the revised offer of 65 pence per share, still undervalued it, but it would discuss "value drivers, a review of material pensions documentation, current trading and material contracts, and so to establish whether McCormick will increase its offer price to a recommendable level".

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Susan Thomas)