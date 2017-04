A passenger plane flies over a Shell logo at a petrol station in west London, in this January 29, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said its Martinez, California, refinery's fire department responded to a duct fire inside the Criterion Catalyst plant on Friday.

"When fire personnel arrived, employees had already put out the fire," the company said, adding the incident lasted around 10 minutes and no one was injured.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m.

Shell operates a 156,400 barrel-per-day refinery at Martinez.

