Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
GENEVA Luxury watchmaker Richemont (CFR.S) signed a contract to buy mechanical watch movements from Swatch Group (UHR.S) from 2020, sources close to the matter told Reuters at an industry event in Geneva on Wednesday.
Swatch’s obligation to supply movements to rival watchmakers is due to end in 2019. [nL8N1CX1RU]
Swatch Group supplies most of the Swiss watch industry with movements from its ETA manufacturing facility, including Richemont which makes watches under brands including Cartier, IWC and Piaget.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, writing by John Revill; editing by Susan Thomas)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.