Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Aero engineer Rolls-Royce (RR.L) has agreed a new ten year contract with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) which will help the department save up to 200 million pounds and sustain up to 2000 jobs in the UK.
The company said on Wednesday that the new contract, which is worth around 800 million pounds, would help deliver cost savings around the provision of nuclear propulsion systems for Britain's existing and future submarine flotilla.
Rolls-Royce said the deal reinforces Britain's commitment to the submarine programme.
Britain's 2010 Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) set the course for future UK defence spending, in which the government said it would cut spending by 8 percent up to 2015.
The government has been trying to bring order to a defence ministry widely lambasted by watchdogs and others for its chaotic and expensive weapons programmes.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.