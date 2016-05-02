WELLINGTON Six New Zealand-based rugby league players have been banned from international matches after revelations of prescription drug abuse on a night out, according to media reports.

Three players from New Zealand Warriors, who compete in Australia's National Rugby League competition, were ruled out of selection for New Zealand's national Kiwis team for Friday's test against Australia in Newcastle.

The Warriors also banned three players from being selected for Pacific nation test matches in Sydney on the weekend.

Five of the six players had admitted to mixing prescription drugs with energy drinks on a night out in Auckland, two days after a heavy loss against Melbourne Storm, the New Zealand Herald said.

A sixth player denied taking any drugs but said he had accompanied his team mates and acted as their driver, the paper said.

Kiwis coach Stephen Kearney said he supported the club's decision to issue the bans.

"I was aware of the circumstances of the team protocol and the issues there and my decision and the selectors' decision was to support the club on the issue," he told local media.

"Knowing all the circumstances our view on it was that they were not going to be considered for selection."

The bans come after New Zealand international Kieran Foran, captain of Parramatta Eels, was put on an indefinite period of leave by the Sydney-based NRL team after being rushed to hospital for a prescription drug overdose, according to local media reports.

