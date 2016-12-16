Britain Rugby Union - England v Australia - 2016 Old Mutual Wealth Series - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 3/12/16 Australia head coach Michael Cheika during the warm up Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

SYDNEY Australia have secured the services of Rory Arnold until the 2019 World Cup after the ACT Brumbies second row signed a new three-year deal in the wake of his debut season in the international game.

The 26-year-old, one of the finds of the year for Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, won his first cap in the June series against England and played nine tests in total, two off the bench.

"It was flattering to receive offers from overseas, and it wasn't an easy decision to make, but I am committed to the Brumbies, and Australian rugby," Arnold said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to attempting to stake a claim for a regular place in both the Super Rugby and international line-ups.

"The lure of the Rugby World Cup in 2019 played a major part in my decision and I was hesitant to head overseas too early in my career."

Arnold, who is 2.08 metres (6ft 10in) tall, scored his maiden test try against the All Blacks at Eden Park when he was paired with Adam Coleman (2.04m) in a "Twin Towers" combination many believe is the future for the Australia second row.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Ian Ransom)