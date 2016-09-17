Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
MELBOURNE Former All Blacks coach Graham Henry has labelled Michael Cheika's Wallabies the worst Australian team he has "ever seen".
Since reaching the final of last year's World Cup, the Wallabies have lost six of seven matches, including a 3-0 series whitewash by England on home soil in June and successive thrashings by New Zealand in the current Rugby Championship.
"I think it's probably the worst Australian team I have ever seen and that's a real worry for the game," 70-year-old Henry, who guided the All Blacks to the 2011 World Cup win, told New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB.
"It's a concern ... (New Zealand) haven't played South Africa yet, but they got beaten by Australia and they are woeful."
Australia snapped their six-match losing streak with a 23-17 win over a rebuilding South Africa in Brisbane last weekend and play Argentina in Perth later on Saturday.
The Springboks, who have also lost two of their first three games in the Rugby Championship, play the undefeated All Blacks away later on Sunday.
The world champion All Blacks are riding a 14-match winning streak and can all but seal the Rugby Championship with two rounds to spare with a bonus-point victory in Christchurch.
Pundits have expressed concern that the widening gap between the All Blacks and their southern hemisphere rivals is bad for the game and Henry had the same opinion.
"You want Australia playing rugby and you want Australia playing well and you want South Africa to be doing the same thing," he said.
"But South Africa have probably lost half of their tests over the last three years."
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Larry Fine)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-