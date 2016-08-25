West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Factbox on the Rugby Championship test between Argentina and South Africa in Salta on Saturday:
When: Aug. 27, 16.40 pm local (1940 GMT)
Where: Estadio Padre Martearena, Salta (Capacity: 20,500)
Referee: Jerome Garces (France)
Assistants: Glen Jackson (New Zealand), Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
ARGENTINA
World ranking: 9
Coach: Daniel Hourcade
Captain: Agustin Creevy
Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Santiago Cordero, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Manuel Montero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Matias Alemanno, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy, 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro
Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Felipe Arregui, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Guido Petti, 20-Javier Ortega Desio, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino
SOUTH AFRICA
World ranking: 3
Coach: Allister Coetzee
Captain: Adriaan Strauss
Team: 15-Johan Goosen, 14-Ruan Combrink, 13-Lionel Mapoe, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Faf de Klerk; 8-Warren Whiteley, 7-Oupa Mahoje, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Vincent Koch, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Lourens Adriaanse, 19-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20-Jaco Kriel, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Morne Steyn, 23-Jesse Kriel
OVERALL RECORD
Played: 23
South Africa wins: 21
Argentina wins: 1
Draws: 1
In Salta: Second meeting
2014 Argentina 31-33 South Africa
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2016 South Africa 30-23 Argentina, Nelspruit
2015 Argentina 14-24 South Africa * London
2015 Argentina 12-26 South Africa, Buenos Aires
2015 South Africa 25-37 Argentina, Durban
2014 Argentina 31-33 South Africa, Salta
*Indicates Rugby World Cup match
(Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.