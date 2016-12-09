England captain Dylan Hartley suffered another disciplinary problem in his controversial career when he was sent off playing for Northampton in a European Cup match against Leinster on Friday.
The 30-year-old hooker was shown a red card for a swinging arm tackle on Leinster flanker Sean O'Brien shortly after coming on as a replacement.
Hartley, banned for 54 weeks in his career for offences including eye-gouging, biting and verbally abusing referees, was named England captain by coach Eddie Jones this year and led the team to 13 wins in a row.
He missed the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia in 2013 due to suspension and was omitted from the England squad for last year's World Cup because of a ban for head-butting.
