Britain Rugby Union - Northampton Saints v Leinster - European Rugby Champions Cup Pool Four - Franklin's Gardens - 9/12/16 Dylan Hartley of Northampton Saints gets sent off by referee Jerome Garces Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

England captain Dylan Hartley suffered another disciplinary problem in his controversial career when he was sent off playing for Northampton in a European Cup match against Leinster on Friday.

The 30-year-old hooker was shown a red card for a swinging arm tackle on Leinster flanker Sean O'Brien shortly after coming on as a replacement.

Hartley, banned for 54 weeks in his career for offences including eye-gouging, biting and verbally abusing referees, was named England captain by coach Eddie Jones this year and led the team to 13 wins in a row.

He missed the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia in 2013 due to suspension and was omitted from the England squad for last year's World Cup because of a ban for head-butting.

