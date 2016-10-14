England coach Eddie Jones has held clear the air talks with Premiership clubs over concerns about the intensity of a recent training camp that left a string of players nursing serious injuries.

Jones had come under fire after Wasps flanker Sam Jones broke his leg, Bath's Anthony Watson suffered a broken jaw and Exeter winger Jack Nowell tore a quadricep muscle in the two-day camp.

"It was really constructive and amicable," Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston told British media.

"Bottom line is that there are a few things that have been ironed out in terms of making life easier for us."

Jones, Watson and Nowell are all set to miss England's November internationals against South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia.

With the next training camp set for January, Kingston was confident there would be no repeat of the situation.

"That get-together at the beginning of January is not going to be straightforward as well," he added. "I've got no doubt that the cooperation levels, if there were one or two misunderstandings, will be ironed out after today.

"It is a good idea for us to understand what they are trying to do and we all want a successful England side."

Premiership clubs Leicester Tigers, Exeter Chiefs, Gloucester, Northampton Saints and Sale Sharks had no representative at the meeting but their concerns were expressed by Premiership Rugby director Phil Winstanley, according to media reports.

