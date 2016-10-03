Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
England head coach Eddie Jones has advised prop Mako Vunipola to lose weight ahead of this year's Autumn internationals, the 25-year-old has said.
Vunipola, who has 35 caps for England, was named in a 37-man training squad for the Autumn internationals and will continue his on-off battle with Joe Marler for the starting loosehead slot.
The final squad for the Autumn internationals to be announced on Oct. 26.
"A couple of weeks ago I got a letter saying I was in contention. Everyone got (a) letter, reminding us what to work on. Mine said not to eat too much - to lose some weight," Vunipola told British media.
"I tried to look after what I ate and my diet during the summer. Eddie keeps you on your toes. I'm fighting for my place in this squad. Joe Marler's a world-class player so to have him back in the squad is a bonus."
England, unbeaten since Jones took charge after last year's World Cup, host South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia in November and December.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.